BRIEF-CME Group posts Q1 EPS of $1.18
* First-quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 17.1 million contracts, up 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016
ISTANBUL, July 31 Cukurova Holding said on Thursday it paid Russia's Alfa Group $1.6 billion to recover a disputed stake in Turkcell, taking a major step towards regaining control of Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator after a seven-year-long battle.
Istanbul-based Cukurova signed a loan agreement with state-run lender Ziraat Bank in connection with the Alfa Group payment, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. It did not disclose the amount of the deal.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk)
* First-quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 17.1 million contracts, up 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016
* Exec says working on a number of options to bring down promoter shareholding as asked by RBI