LONDON Feb 1 After weakening for four years in
a row and suffering its worst January in almost quarter of a
century, Turkey's lira currrency looks cheap on a historical
basis. But the trough may not have been hit.
The currency fell 18 percent last year against the dollar,
and in real effective exchange rate (REER) terms - adjusted for
inflation and against a range of currencies of its main trade
partners - it weakened almost 10 percent.
On a REER basis, the lira currently trades some 22 percent
below its own 10-year average: tmsnrt.rs/2fHdpx5
And on a 20-year basis, it is 17 percent below its average:
reut.rs/2jniKsD
Only the Egyptian pound, devalued last year, and the Mexican
peso, pummelled by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade threats,
look cheaper on an REER basis versus historic averages.
"On our broad overview of emerging market FX, Argentina and
Mexico are cheaper, but Turkey is right towards the cheap end of
the range, so the answer to the question (on whether it is
undervalued) is 'yes'," said Robert Minikin, head of Asia FX
strategy at Standard Chartered.
But investors continue to flee, fearing more weakness ahead.
"We are not convinced that the currency is undervalued ...
and the simple reason for that is that almost all of the lira
depreciation over the last five years has been offset by higher
unit labour cost growth than its trading partners," UBS
strategist Manik Narain said.
Calculating the lira's "real" exchange rate on the basis of
unit labour costs (ULC) - taking changes in productivity into
account - the lira's depreciation looks less pronounced: bit.ly/2kUthuU
Steep wage increases have boosted Turkey's unit labour costs
more aggressively than those of its trade partners, Narain said,
which is why exports and foreign direct investment have not
responded as strongly to the depreciation as one might expect: bit.ly/2kg73nZ
Investors are also disappointed with piecemeal policy
tightening by the central bank, which is widely believed to be
under political pressure to avoid raising rates too much.
The other worry is Turkey's balance of payments deficit of
roughly 4 percent of annual economic output.
Jonathan Cavenagh at JPMorgan Chase calculates the lira at 7
percent below fair value but sees current valuations as "still
not sufficient to compensate for the lack of monetary policy
credibility, political risks and potential funding pressure".
Another gauge is the fundamental equilibrium exchange rate
(FEER) - the currency value consistent with full employment and
a sustainable current account gap of around 3 percent.
On this basis, the lira is around 9 percent overvalued,
economists who pioneered FEER at the Washington DC-based
Peterson Institute for International Economics calculated last
November in a paper.
Finally, currencies often continue depreciating well past
what could be considered fair value if background noise is
strong enough. The lira itself weakened for 12 consecutive years
from 1992, before and after Turkey's 1994 financial crisis.
"The thing to remember is that currency trends last a
very long time and are rarely reversed by valuations, so there
is no elastic-band effect," said Koon Chow, EM macro and FX
strategist at UBP.
"In Turkey, I don't know what the (turnaround) catalyst
would be."
