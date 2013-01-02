ANKARA Jan 2 Turkey's current account deficit, a long standing weak spot for the economy, will be around $50 billion in 2012, Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Wednesday.

Current account deficit was $77.09 billion in 2011. The narrowing in the current account deficit was driven by a 12.6 percent increase in exports to $151.9 billion, Caglayan added. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Ece Toksabay)