* Move set to fuel existing row over energy reserves
* One area in contested region near Greek territory
* Turkey began exploration in north Cyprus last week
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, April 30 Turkey's cabinet has given
approval for Turkey's state-run oil firm to carry out oil and
gas exploration in six offshore areas around the island of
Cyprus, drawing condemnation from the Cypriot government which
lays claim to the territory.
The move could escalate an ongoing row between Turkey and
the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus over who has
the right to tap hydrocarbon deposits in the eastern
Mediterranean.
Approval was given for the Turkish Petroleum Corporation
(TPAO) to explore in six areas in Cypriot waters to the north,
west and east of the island, according to Turkey's official
gazette.
The gazette did not specify the exact coordinates of the
areas, but said they were outside Turkish waters - three areas
off Turkey's southern coast of Adana, one off Antalya, one off
Hatay and another off the southwestern coast of Mugla.
The Cypriot government condemned the announcement, saying
the areas were within its own Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
"The decision by Turkey to grant oil licences in areas which
come under the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus are a continuation
of her actions which violate international law, and,
specifically, the law of the sea," government spokesman Stefanos
Stefanou said.
"The government of the Republic of Cyprus condemns these
actions and the provocations of Turkey and is taking all
indicative action to defend the country's sovereign rights," he
said in a written statement.
GREECE
The announcement could also strain relations with Greece.
Turkey's Mugla province is located where the Aegean and
Mediterranean seas converge, a highly-contested area where
dozens of Greek islands lie only several kilometres off the
Turkish coastline.
Tensions resurfaced last September when Cyprus began
drilling in a southeast offshore area adjoining a gas field in
Israeli waters reputed to be the world's largest find in the
past decade.
Turkey contests a Cypriot-Israeli accord signed in 2010 to
create exclusive economic zones in the waters between them.
It also argues that Cyprus should not be exploiting natural
resources until a settlement is reached between the Cypriot
government and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state for the
reunification of the island, and that any revenues should
benefit both communities.
Cyprus has said that any money earned from a gas find would
be used for the good of both sides regardless of whether a
settlement had been reached.
However, in retaliation, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot
administration signed their own continental shelf agreement in
September, permitting TPAO to start exploration north of the
island.
TPAO also began drilling in an onshore site on the north of
the island last week near the town of Trikomo during a ceremony
attended by Turkey's energy minister. Cyprus and its close ally
Greece criticised the move.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when the Turkish
military invaded the island after a short-lived Greek Cypriot
coup engineered by the military junta then in power in Athens.
Turkey still keeps about 30,000 troops in the north and is
the only nation which recognises the self-declared Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Both sides have made little progress in negotiations since
the United Nations persuaded them to renew talks late last year
and the dispute is one of the main stumbling blocks in Turkey's
efforts to join the European Union.
Frustrated by the lack of progress, Turkey has said if there
was no solution by July 1 when Cyprus takes over the European
Union presidency, it would suspend dialogue with the presidency
until it passes to another EU member in 2013.
(Additional reporting by Michele Kambas in Nicosia; Writing by
Jonathon Burch; Editing by Michael Roddy)