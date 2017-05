ISTANBUL Turkey may widen a series of militarized zones along its border with Syria to try to stop the passage of foreign fighters without closing the border completely to Syrian refugees, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told Reuters on Friday.

"On the border, up to now, there are refugee camps, there are certain places where there is much more strict control ... These military zones might be enlarged," Davutoglu said, adding that Turkey had so far been reluctant to do this so as not to deter refugees.

