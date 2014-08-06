* Injured Gazans would be treated in Turkish hospitals -
Davutoglu
* Turkey stepping up aid for displaced Iraqi Kurds
* Sectarian policies encouraged radicalisation in Iraq,
Syria - minister
By Nick Tattersall and Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, Aug 6 Turkey is seeking Israeli and
Egyptian agreement for an air corridor to provide humanitarian
aid to Gaza and evacuate possibly thousands of injured
Palestinians for treatment, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
said on Wednesday.
In an interview with Reuters, Davutoglu also said Turkey was
stepping up aid to an estimated 1.5 million people displaced in
northern Iraq's Kurdish region after a rapid advance by Islamic
State militants brought the violence closer to its borders.
Turkey, eager to re-establish itself as a powerhouse in a
rapidly changing Middle East, is already sheltering more than a
million refugees from the war in Syria and is playing a major
role in the development of Iraqi Kurdistan.
Despite crumbling relations with Israel, it also hopes
through its ties with the Palestinian authorities to play a part
in brokering a long-term settlement in the Gaza Strip.
A humanitarian truce in Gaza, where half a million people
have been displaced by a month of bloodshed, held for a second
day on Wednesday but could be sustained only if basic needs such
as power, water and healthcare were provided, Davutoglu said.
"Yesterday I spoke with (Palestinian) President Mahmoud
Abbas and we want to get the injured people, thousands of them.
They need urgent medical therapy, and we have already allocated
places in our hospitals for them," he said.
"We are talking with both Egypt and Israel to have an air
bridge to send humanitarian assistance ... If permission is
given, our air ambulances will be carrying these passengers,"
Davutoglu said, adding there was "no limit" to the numbers of
injured Palestinians Turkey was ready to treat.
Israel withdrew ground forces from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
morning and started a 72-hour Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with
Hamas, which rules the coastal enclave.
Efforts to turn the ceasefire into a lasting truce could
prove difficult, with the sides far apart on their central
demands, and each rejecting the other's legitimacy. Hamas
rejects Israel's existence and vows to destroy it, while Israel
denounces Hamas as a terrorist group and eschews any ties.
"We hope that the talks in Cairo will be successful to
achieve a sustainable ceasefire and we hope that the rights of
Palestinian people will be respected in the coming days, months
and years ... The only way to achieve this is to have a
Palestinian state," Davutoglu said.
"(Peace) is achievable if the international community acts
in an objective manner ... But if they give a signal that
international law, rules and values should be respected by all
but Israel is an exception ... then it is not achievable."
Pro-Palestinian sentiment runs high in mostly Sunni Muslim
Turkey, and protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets in
recent weeks to demonstrate against Israel's offensive in Gaza.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, campaigning for a
presidential election on Sunday, has likened Israel's actions to
those of Hitler and warned it would "drown in the blood it
sheds".
AID TO NORTHERN IRAQ
Davutoglu, seen as a possible successor to Erdogan as prime
minister after Sunday's election, said Turkey was concerned by
the advances made by Islamic State fighters, who have seized
large areas of Iraq and Syria and were also part of a Sunni
militant incursion into Lebanon.
He said the sectarian policies of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki were partly
responsible for sowing the seeds of radicalisation.
"The basic root of this development is sectarian policies
adopted by previous Iraqi and Syrian administrations, today as
well," Davutoglu said. "Sunni leaders have been excluded from
the (Iraqi) political process in the last two or three years and
there has been a radicalisation ... in certain Sunni-populated
regions which were not happy because of the sectarian policies
of Maliki. Similar things happened in Syria."
Iraq's Kurdistan region has acted as a buffer for Turkey
against violence further south, but Kurdish forces attacked
Islamic State fighters near the regional capital of Arbil on
Wednesday in response to a rapid advance by the militants.
Davutoglu said Turkey had stepped up humanitarian assistance
to an estimated 1.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs)
in Iraq's Kurdish north, describing the stability of the region
as "very important" for Turkey.
"We have sent thousands of tents as well as more than 200
trucks already sent to the region... and there will be
additional humanitarian assistance because in the Kurdish
region, (Iraqi Kurdistan President) Barzani told me they now
have 1.5 million IDPs," he said.
"So this turmoil is really a threat to regional stability,
not only to Turkey," Davutoglu said, adding Turkey would take
all necessary measures to maintain stability around its borders.
