LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Investors say Turkey will have
to pay a juicy new issue premium if it wants to access the
international debt capital markets, following a week of
turbulence for the country as doubts emerge about its economic
prospects.
A new bond from the Ba2/BB/BB+ rated sovereign would
probably still be met by decent demand, as Turkey is one of the
biggest borrowers in the emerging markets, but investors say a
series of poor data is beginning to undermine confidence.
Worries are growing in particular about how Turkey will
finance its current account deficit, which at about 10% of GDP
is one of the world's highest.
"A sovereign US dollar deal should be OK if Turkey prints
new debt but investors would want a certain yield pickup," said
Alia Yousuf, head of emerging markets at ACPI Investment
Managers in London.
How big the premium would be is difficult to estimate given
the volatility of Turkish asset prices in recent days but one
banker reckons it would have to be a minimum of 25bp. Whether
the sovereign is prepared to give away that much remains to be
seen. Turkey's treasury officials are notoriously conservative.
The sovereign's five-year CDS climbed 7bp-9bp on Wednesday
to 309bp-315bp. Its 2030 bond, meanwhile, fell by one point to
162-164 and its 2018s fell by 1.25 to 108-109.250.
The sell-off was driven by the central bank's announcement
on Tuesday that inflation in the 12 months to December came in
at 10.4%, nearly five percentage points above the government's
target. The yield on Turkish one-year currency swaps jumped a
staggering 60bp as a result.
At the same time, concerns have grown about the central
bank's unorthodox and complex monetary policy, which has seen
the one-week policy repo rate kept unchanged at 5.75% but the
overnight lending rate increased by 350bp to 12.5%.
The move has proven controversial, especially for the
country's banks, which have been increasingly forced to pay the
higher overnight funding rate as the central bank has limited
the amount of liquidity available on a weekly basis in order to
support the currency.
The lira, which has fallen 22% against the US dollar since
the beginning of 2010, has come under renewed attack over the
past few days. As a result, the central bank has intervened
aggressively in the foreign exchange market and has injected
capital through repo auctions.
All of this has meant that Turkey, which traditionally funds
early in a new year and is one of the favourites to be the first
borrower out of emerging Europe in 2012, has so far stayed away
from the international markets.
"Policy uncertainty is affecting investor sentiment and
despite high carry, investors are not getting involved in Turkey
as much as they would have in the past," said Yousuf.
One syndicate official in London remains hopeful that any
new issue would be successful for a number of reasons, not least
that Turkey is "a diversification opportunity without the euro
zone baggage."
