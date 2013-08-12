* Mersin reopened international primary market for Turkey

* But Singapore backing means pricing not representative

* Several corporate blue chips may go next

* Banks face little pressure to issue, have enough money

* A third of spread widening due to Turkey-specific factors

By Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - Turkey's new international bond issuance for the rest of this year will be dominated by corporates with strong credit profiles.

After ports operator Mersin re-opened the market in early August following months of social unrest and global market instability, blue-chip issuers Coca Cola Icecek and Turk Telekom are the two big mandates in the country's international deal pipeline, which is otherwise expected to be thin compared to the first half of the year.

Financial institutions are likely to be less active than usual, said market participants, although Akbank, Yapi Kredi and Ziraat Bank are known to have hired banks for potential deals.

"Investors will remain less inclined to put money to work in the Turkish banks as long as the unrest continues, while corporates with solid credit metrics and international revenue streams are likely to be the first to attract buyers into their bonds," said John Bates, emerging markets corporate analyst at PineBridge Investments in London.

Turkey's tepid economic growth outlook, combined with efforts by the country's central bank to cool down credit growth by hiking reserve requirements, means that banks are unlikely to grow their assets too quickly, resulting in modest financing needs.

"Turkish banks don't need a lot of dollar financing at the moment. Their loan-to-deposit ratios in foreign currency are still very healthy," said Tommaso Ponsele, of the debt capital markets origination team at Citigroup.

"They have a lot of deposits and private placement demand in dollars, and loan growth is likely to remain fairly subdued in the second half of the year."

Indeed, Vakifbank and Garanti Bank have raised funds through private placements in recent weeks at a time when public issuance has proven too difficult given the political backdrop and general market uncertainty.

"Many banks will be ready for opportunistic moves, but only if conditions allow them to lock in attractive funding," said Ponsele.

Outside of the big corporates and financial institutions, real estate developer Agaoglu said it is considering issuing a debut international sukuk over the coming months.

"We are working closely with banks and we continue to assess the market for opportunities to raise Islamic financing including sukuk in the near future," Agaoglu's director for financial products, Niyazi Albay, told Reuters.

"The time frame is within the next three months to issue an overseas sukuk in dollars."

Other issuers with a less constructive view on the international markets or unable to find the right window may decide to turn to the local market instead.

"You know market conditions nowadays - it would not be the right timing to go to market," said Ibrahim Oguducu, head of financial institutions at Bank Asya.

"Currently, we are working on new types of sukuk. I believe we'll be a more active and frequent issuer in (the) domestic market in (the) near future."

UNCERTAINTY

Increased political uncertainty in Turkey following widespread social unrest and the prospect of rising rates globally have caused international Turkish bonds to underperform since mid-May, bringing primary market activity in the country to a virtual halt.

Even the stronger credits sold off by 10 to 15 percent from their highs, compared with a roughly 6 percent slide in JP Morgan's corporate emerging markets bonds index.

Mersin became the first Turkish issuer to print a transaction of near-benchmark size since the sell-off, by bringing to market a $450 million, 5.875 percent seven-year eurobond, priced at a yield of 5.95 percent.

The fact that the company is ultimately 50 percent owned by Singapore's triple-A rated Temasek, however, raised some question over whether the transaction can be truly used as a litmus test for risk appetite towards Turkish credits.

"It speaks to the Turkish space being open, but it doesn't offer much guidance in terms of pricing," said a syndicate official away from the trade.

In a context of prolonged political uncertainty in Turkey, aggravated by well-known macroeconomic weaknesses including current account and budget deficits, investors are likely to continue to demand a premium to hold Turkish bonds, say observers.

Ponsele reckons that of the 100-120 basis points of spread widening seen across Turkish banks' international bonds since the beginning of May, for example, about 30-40 bps was accounted for by factors specific to Turkey.

But as Mersin proved, if issuers can get their heads round the new pricing dynamics, demand is there for new paper. (Additional reporting by Rachna Uppal in Dubai and Bernardo Vizcaino in Sydney; Editing by Sudip Roy)