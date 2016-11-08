ANKARA Nov 8 Turkey will speak with all
interested parties, including Russia, over its plans to develop
a long-range missile defence system, a top defence official said
on Tuesday.
NATO member Turkey last year cancelled a $3.4 billion tender
for such a system, after it had been provisionally awarded to
China, a move that had stirred concern from the United States
and other Western allies.
Ismail Demir, Turkey's undersecretary for defence
industries, told a news conference in Ankara that Turkey was
willing to speak any interested parties, including Russia and
previous bidders.
He also said Turkey was in the final stages of evaluating a
renewed offer from automotive manufacturer Otokar for
its Altay tank project.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Can Sezer and Humeyra Pamuk;
Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)