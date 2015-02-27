(Updates with more quotes, background)
ISTANBUL Feb 27 Turkey's top priority when
procuring its first long-range missile defence system is to
bolster its own technological ability, a defence official said
on Friday.
Turkey has chosen a Chinese company as the preferred bidder
for the $3.4 billion project but is also pressing ahead with
talks with U.S. and European firms as questions remain about the
Chinese proposal, particularly over the technology transfer to
boost the local defence industry.
"We would like this system to equip us with a certain
capability. We would want the system we have to be the most
advanced in 10-15 years time," Undersecretary for Defence
Industries Ismail Demir said at a meeting in Istanbul.
Demir also said Turkey was in contact with Russia regarding
the project but there have been no formal talks. Sources told
Reuters on Thursday that Russia had renewed its interest in the
project.
NATO member Turkey chose China Precision Machinery Import
and Export Corp in 2013 as the preferred bidder, prompting U.S.
and Western concern about security and the compatibility of the
weaponry with NATO systems.
Turkey's defence minister said last week it did not plan to
integrate the system with NATO infrastructure, only for the
presidential spokesman to say some days later that the systems
would be integrated.
