ANKARA May 6 Turkey has decided to order two F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp, Turkey's undersecretary for state-run defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

It would be the first order of Turkey's pre-announced plan to purchase 100 F-35 jets for $16 billion. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)