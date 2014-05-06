BRIEF-SL Green Realty Q1 FFO per share $1.57
* Sl Green Realty Corp. Reports first quarter 2017 eps of $0.11 per share; and ffo of $1.57 per share
ANKARA May 6 Turkey has decided to order two F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp, Turkey's undersecretary for state-run defence said in a statement on Tuesday.
It would be the first order of Turkey's pre-announced plan to purchase 100 F-35 jets for $16 billion. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Sl Green Realty Corp. Reports first quarter 2017 eps of $0.11 per share; and ffo of $1.57 per share
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares