ANKARA Turkey could consider procuring a long-range missile defence system from other countries if its plan to develop one locally takes too long, a top defence official said on Tuesday.

Ankara last year cancelled a $3.4 billion tender for such a system, after it had been provisionally awarded to China, a move that had sparked concern from the NATO member's Western allies, including the United States.

Ismail Demir, Turkey's undersecretary for defence industries, told a news conference that it could consider other options - including foreign procurement - if indigenous development took too long.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)