ANKARA Nov 18 Turkey is in talks with Russia on the potential purchase of S-400 air missile defence systems, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Friday, adding that Ankara was also in touch with other countries on missile defence.

Russia's stance on the issue has so far been positive Isik said. After cancelling last year a $3.4 billion tender for a long-range missile defense system, Turkey said it planned to develop its own. But earlier this month, a top defence official said Turkey could consider procuring one.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)