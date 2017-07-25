FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 9:50 AM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan says signatures signed on Russian defence system

1 Min Read

Moscow - Russia - 07/05/2017 - Russian army S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile system rehearse before the World War II anniversary in Moscow.Maxim Shemetov/Files

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has made progress in plans to procure an S-400 missile defence system from Russia and signatures have been signed, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"Steps have been taken and signatures signed with Russia concerning the S-400s. God willing we will see the S-400s in our country," Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at a party meeting in parliament.

NATO member Turkey said in April it had reached a "final stage" in talks to procure the air missile defence system. Turkey will not be able to integrate the Russian S-400 into the NATO system.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

