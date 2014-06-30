ANKARA, June 30 Turkey has extended by two
months the deadline for a French-Italian partnership and U.S.
companies' bids in a tender for a long-range missile defence
system, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Last month, Turkish officials said a Chinese firm which won
a provisional $3.4 billion bid to build the system had not yet
met all the conditions of the tender and that Ankara may
consider alternative offers.
It was provisionally chosen over initial rival offers from
U.S. manufacturers Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin
and Eurosam, which is owned by Franco-Italian missile
maker MBDA and France's Thales. Their bids were due to
expire at the end of June.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler, Editing
by Seda Sezer)