ANKARA, Sept 16 Turkey's budget deficit will come in below the 34 billion lira ($16.8 billion) currently forecast by the government, supported by privatisation receipts and a pick-up in domestic demand, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

Simsek said in a statement that public spending was driving a revival in domestic demand and the pace of economic growth.

($1 = 2.0280 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)