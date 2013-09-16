BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
ANKARA, Sept 16 Turkey's budget deficit will come in below the 34 billion lira ($16.8 billion) currently forecast by the government, supported by privatisation receipts and a pick-up in domestic demand, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.
Simsek said in a statement that public spending was driving a revival in domestic demand and the pace of economic growth.
($1 = 2.0280 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: