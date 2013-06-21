ISTANBUL, June 21 Turkey's Denizbank said on Friday that it plans to issue bonds worth up to 5 billion lira ($2.58 billion).

The bank applied to the Capital Markets Board, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Bourse Istanbul to issue bonds, it said in a statement to Bourse Istanbul, adding that the bonds will be of varying maturities and volumes.

($1 = 1.9369 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)