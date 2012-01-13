RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Jan 13 Qatar National Bank (QNB) reached the final stage of talks to buy Denizbank , Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's Turkish unit, Star newspaper reported on Friday without giving a source.
No-one at Denizbank could immediately be reached for comment.
Denizbank said on Jan. 10 its sale process was continuing, a day after a person familiar with the matter said HSBC Holdings had pulled out of the bidding to buy it.
HSBC and QNB had been front-runners to buy the business and were conducting checks on it, sources had previously told Reuters. The business was expected to fetch up to $6 billion.
Dexia said in October it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and White & Case for the evaluation of strategic options for its stake in the Turkish bank.
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
TORONTO, June 13 Hudson's Bay Co could face investor pressure to monetize a portion of its $10 billion-plus global real estate portfolio at the Canadian retailer's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday amid skepticism that last week's restructuring plans aimed at saving $350 million will be insufficient to battle a tough real estate market.