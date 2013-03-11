ISTANBUL, March 11 Turkey's Denizbank said on Monday that talks with Citigroup over the acquisition of its consumer banking unit in Turkey continue.

Denizbank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Sources told Reuters on Friday that Citigroup is in exclusive talks with Denizbank over the sale of the unit.

Denizbank, one of Turkey's top 10 lenders by assets, was acquired last year by Russia's Sberbank.