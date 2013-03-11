BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co divests site-leasehold with a grocery store in Akalla
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA
ISTANBUL, March 11 Turkey's Denizbank said on Monday that talks with Citigroup over the acquisition of its consumer banking unit in Turkey continue.
Denizbank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Sources told Reuters on Friday that Citigroup is in exclusive talks with Denizbank over the sale of the unit.
Denizbank, one of Turkey's top 10 lenders by assets, was acquired last year by Russia's Sberbank.
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA
By Chris Thomas June 1 Philippine shares rose on Thursday, heading for their first gain in three sessions and outperforming other Southeast Asian markets, after the lower house of Congress approved a much-anticipated tax reform bill on Wednesday. The bill, yet to be published and which still needs Senate approval, is critical to President Rodrigo Duterte's economic programme, which focuses on infrastructure spending and fiscal efficiency to lift growth to as much as 8 per