By Ayla Jean Yackley

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 Far from aiming for utopia, the second Istanbul Design Biennial confronts a darker side by touching on the city's recent trauma with technical drawings, meant for future protesters, of structures built during the occupation of Istanbul's Gezi Park.

Istanbul's non-profit Architecture for All documented the ephemeral libraries, meeting points and shelters that popped up when mass protests erupted last year over a scheme to raze the park to make way for a shopping mall.

Authorities violently put down the demonstrations and knocked down the structures. The government eventually dropped Gezi Park's redevelopment, but there are other projects that are altering Istanbul's skyline and tearing its social fabric.

"OccupyGezi Architecture" is one of 53 projects in the show that challenges designers to address personal, as well as the ethical and environmental, issues of our time.

Europe's biggest city is in the throes of a building boom and explosive social change, making Istanbul the right venue to re-examine design's underpinnings, said curator Zoe Ryan, chair of architecture and design at the Art Institute of Chicago.

"The manifestos that were typically written in the first part of the last century were how architects, artists, designers responded to change: pulling together these great statements and visions that were very utopic," Ryan said in an interview.

"Now we are living through the fallout of the dreams that were never realised ... The projects show design is inextricably linked to everyday life and issues with social implications."

"The future is not what it used to be," French philosopher Paul Valery said in 1937, and that is the theme of the latest international biannual exhibition, which has drawn more than 80,000 people since opening on Nov. 1.

Many of the projects, such as slugs that can eat toxic waste or a "workout computer" to counter sedentary lifestyles and battle obesity, aim to address pressing manmade quandaries.

Dutch graphic designer Christian Boer, who is dyslexic, devised a font to help others with the disorder. His Dyslexie typeface lengthens some letters, slants others or thickens bases to respond to how dyslexics see the alphabet.

For a future of potential disasters, the Chicago-based duo Jessica Charlesworth and Tim Parsons designed a "New Survivalism" pack, which includes a portable bio-energy kit and electronic equipment to pick up signs of alien life.

"It is a future time capsule, when you may not know what you'll need but at that moment in time, this is what you value," said Charlesworth.

