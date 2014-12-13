* Second edition of Design Biennial looks to future
* Istanbul's recent trauma tackled in protest project
* Show comprises 53 international projects
* Designers seek solutions to manmade problems
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Dec 13 Far from aiming for utopia, the
second Istanbul Design Biennial
confronts a darker side by touching on the city's recent trauma
with technical drawings, meant for future protesters, of
structures built during the occupation of Istanbul's Gezi Park.
Istanbul's non-profit Architecture for All documented the
ephemeral libraries, meeting points and shelters that popped up
when mass protests erupted last year over a scheme to raze the
park to make way for a shopping mall.
Authorities violently put down the demonstrations and
knocked down the structures. The government eventually dropped
Gezi Park's redevelopment, but there are other projects that are
altering Istanbul's skyline and tearing its social fabric.
"OccupyGezi Architecture" is one of 53 projects in the show
that challenges designers to address personal, as well as the
ethical and environmental, issues of our time.
Europe's biggest city is in the throes of a building boom
and explosive social change, making Istanbul the right venue to
re-examine design's underpinnings, said curator Zoe Ryan, chair
of architecture and design at the Art Institute of Chicago.
"The manifestos that were typically written in the first
part of the last century were how architects, artists, designers
responded to change: pulling together these great statements and
visions that were very utopic," Ryan said in an interview.
"Now we are living through the fallout of the dreams that
were never realised ... The projects show design is inextricably
linked to everyday life and issues with social implications."
"The future is not what it used to be," French philosopher
Paul Valery said in 1937, and that is the theme of the latest
international biannual exhibition, which has drawn more than
80,000 people since opening on Nov. 1.
Many of the projects, such as slugs that can eat toxic waste
or a "workout computer" to counter sedentary lifestyles and
battle obesity, aim to address pressing manmade quandaries.
Dutch graphic designer Christian Boer, who is dyslexic,
devised a font to help others with the disorder. His Dyslexie
typeface lengthens some letters, slants others or thickens bases
to respond to how dyslexics see the alphabet.
For a future of potential disasters, the Chicago-based duo
Jessica Charlesworth and Tim Parsons designed a "New
Survivalism" pack, which includes a portable bio-energy kit and
electronic equipment to pick up signs of alien life.
"It is a future time capsule, when you may not know what
you'll need but at that moment in time, this is what you value,"
said Charlesworth.
