UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
ISTANBUL Nov 21 Turkey's Dia Holding, which has interests from energy to construction, said on Friday it had secured a 272 million euro ($338 million) loan from three banks for a public private partnership hospital project in Mersin, southern Turkey.
Dia said in a statement it had secured the loan from Unicredit Bank Austria, Denizbank and Yapi Kredi .
The project is part of a Turkish government plan to build high-tech health centres across Turkey in collaboration with the private sector.
(1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.