BRIEF-Google says bringing Google Calendar to the iPad
* Says "bringing Google Calendar to the iPad" Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njG3ou) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ISTANBUL, Sept 2 Turkey's Dogan Group said on Monday it had submitted a bid of $742 million to Cukurova Holding to buy a 53 percent stake in Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk.
Digiturk is expected be tendered by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), a state agency which in May seized control of Digiturk and dozens of other companies belonging to the troubled Cukurova Group.
Shares in Dogan's broadcasting unit Dogan Yayin rose 9.52 percent to 0.68 lira after the announcement. Shares in parent company Dogan Holding rose 4.65 percent after the statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
STOCKHOLM, March 29 Sweden's state gambling monopoly should be largely scrapped and replaced with a system under which online gambling companies are licensed and taxed, a government-appointed review will propose this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.