ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Monday it signed an exclusive agreement with Asya fuel oil company to acquire all or part of fuel oil retailers Full group.

Full group runs 44 petrol stations across Turkey, 29 of which are in Istanbul, its website said.

Dogan Holding is the parent company of media groups Dogan Yayin and Dogan Gazetecilik. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)