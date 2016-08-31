ISTANBUL Aug 31 Turkey's Dogus Group, one of
the country's largest conglomerates, said on Wednesday it had
secured 1.02 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in financing from six
Turkish banks for a luxury port project near the Galata district
of Istanbul.
Chief executive Husnu Akhan told reporters that Dogus would
invest 4.5 billion lira ($1.5 billion) in the project, which it
aimed to complete in the last quarter of 2018.
It said The Peninsula Hotels, operated by Hongkong and
Shanghai Hotels, would invest 500 million lira ($170
million) in the project.
The Galataport project envisages a new terminal for cruise
ships and a luxury hotel in the Karakoy neighbourhood near
Istanbul's historic Galata district, the site of Istanbul's old
berths for cruiseliners.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
($1 = 2.9531 liras)
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Asli Kandemir)