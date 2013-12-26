* Dogus may revise 2014 sales target of above 6 billion lira

* Agrees with Audi and Volkswagen to sell cars in Iraq

ISTANBUL Dec 26 The Turkish distributor of Audi and Volkswagen cars, Dogus Otomotiv, may revise its sales targets for 2014 because borrowing curbs and political tensions could deter buyers, its chief executive told Reuters.

Dogus expects sales of above 6 billion lira ($2.9 billion) in 2014, in line with this year, Chief Executive Officer Ali Bilaloglu said in an interview on Thursday.

"Dogus Otomotiv aims to sell 140,000 vehicles in 2014, in line with 2013 sales, but the targets may be revised according to the banking watchdog's measures and political conditions," he said.

Bilaloglu also said Dogus has agreed with Audi and Volkswagen to sell cars in Iraq within the first half of 2014.

Turkey's economy, which has grown rapidly over the past decade, is at risk from a corruption scandal that has revived simmering anti-government sentiment, potentially sapping consumer confidence.

Auto sales are already under pressure from tighter rules imposed on car loans as part of government efforts to limit capital outflows as Turkey comes under pressure from the reversal of a U.S. policy that had encouraged foreigners to buy its high-yielding stocks and bonds.

"Our 2014 (sales) target is in line with 2013 but we keep our right to revise that target after seeing the numbers in the first three months," Bilaloglu said.

Renault's RENA.PA Turkish sales unit said last month that it expects auto sales in Turkey to fall 2 percent to 800,000 vehicles next year as a weakening currency makes imported cars more expensive and as the government tries to slow auto loans.

"Expensive cars will be most affected by the recent measures, and the political environment may also lead to a revision in targets," Bilaloglu said.

Industry experts expect sales to fall to 800,000 units next year from an estimated 840,000-880,000 vehicles in 2013.

