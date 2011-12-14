BRIEF-Rewalk Robotics, Kreos enters first amendment to loan agreement
* On June 9, 2017, company and Kreos entered into first amendment to loan agreement
ISTANBUL Dec 14 Turkey's Labour Minister Faruk Celik said on Wednesday that value added tax (VAT) on the drug industry will be cut to 8 percent from a current 18 percent, Turkish broadcasters reported.
Turkey recently cut prices in public drug purchases to reduce social security costs, which raised concerns among drug makers and pharmacies. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the push to replace Obamacare might need to include more funding, as Senate Republicans struggled to produce an alternative to the healthcare law.