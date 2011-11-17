ISTANBUL Nov 17 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will support small and medium sized (SME) enterprises in Turkey's agribusiness sector with a new 400 million euro financing facility, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The funds will be channelled through local partner banks to Turkish SME operating predominantly in rural areas, under the Turkey Agribusiness SME Financing Facility (TurAFF), the bank said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)