ISTANBUL Feb 25 The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday that it has provided 175 million euros ($198.66 million) of financing for the construction and operation of a new domestic terminal for Turkey's southern Dalaman airport.

Turkey's YDA Insaat won the tender for the operating rights of the airport last year, by making the highest bid of 705 million euros.

The EBRD's financing is composed of a 16-year of 87.5 million euros from the bank's own account and a 15-year loan 87.5 million euros syndicated to UniCredit Bank Austria, EBRD said in a statement.

Turkey has become in 2014 EBRD's largest recipient as it saw investments rise to 1.4 billion euros from 920 million.

