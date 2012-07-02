ISTANBUL, July 2 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will support the expansion
of broadband internet services in eastern regions of Turkey with
a 100 million euro ($127 million) loan to landline operator Turk
Telekom, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
The proceeds of the loan will be used to finance capital
expenditures for fixed broadband network expansion in the
regions of Adana, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Kayseri, Samsun and
Trabzon in Turkey, the EBRD said.
Since the beginning of its operations in Turkey, the EBRD
has committed close to 2 billion euros to various sectors of the
economy such as energy and infrastructure sectors, mobilising
additional investment of over 5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)