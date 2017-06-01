ANKARA, June 1 Turkish e-commerce and fashion
company Markafoni, owned by South African media and internet
giant Naspers, will shut down at the end of June, the
company announced on Thursday without elaborating on the cause
for its closure.
Markafoni said all its operations would continue under
current regulations and rules until June 30, but gave no reason
for the closure, but Turkish media reports said one of Turkey's
largest online retailers was not making a profit. The company
was also not immediately available for comment.
"We are sadly concluding activities on our website as of 30
June 2017. We thank all of you for the support and trust you
have shown us since we were established in 2008," the statement
on the website said.
Naspers, made powerful by its 33 percent stake in Chinese
internet giant Tencent, own bought Markafoni from its
founder in 2014 as Turkey's small, yet growing, e-commerce
market drew international investors.
Although Turkey's growing e-commerce market has been fuelled
by a young, tech savvy population, it stood at 24.7 billion lira
($6.99 billion) in 2015, accounting for only 2 percent of total
retail revenue according to the Turkish Informatics Industry
Association.
While global investor enthusiasm for Turkey has cooled in
recent years due to rising security and political concerns, its
demographics and growth potential remain the envy of Europe.
The country is home to 79 million people with a median age
of just over 30, younger than anywhere else in Europe. By 2050,
the population is expected to swell to 93 million, while much of
the rest of Europe ages.
($1 = 3.5339 liras)
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)