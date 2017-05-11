ISTANBUL May 11 Turkish automotive production rose 21 percent year-on-year to 149,020 vehicles in April, with output climbing 22 percent in the first four months of the year to 573,239 vehicles, the Automotive Industry Association said on Thursday.

Domestic sales fell 11 percent in April to 77,849 vehicles while exports jumped 26 percent to 117,233 vehicles, it said in a written statement. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)