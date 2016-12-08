ANKARA Dec 8 Turkey's banking regulator has agreed to allow banks to restructure loans to the private sector, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, as part of a number of government measures aimed at bolstering the economy.

Yildirim also told a news conference that measures would be taken to boost exports but that the government would keep up its fiscal discipline.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)