ANKARA Nov 2 The heads of Turkey's biggest
banks have promised Prime Minister Binali Yildirim they will
support economic growth, the premier's office said on Wednesday,
following repeated calls from the government for cheaper credit.
Yildirim met the chief executives of Turkey's banks in the
capital Ankara on Tuesday. Like President Tayyip Erdogan,
Yildirim has been urging lenders to lower their interest rates
to spur spending and bolster Turkey's flagging economy.
"Bankers said they would work in light of their
responsibilities to contribute to the rapid growth of Turkey,
and added that Turkey continued its development despite a
slowing down of global economic growth and a contraction of
trade volumes," Yildirim's office said in a statement.
Turkey's central bank has cut interest rates at seven of its
last eight meetings. Erdogan, who favours growth through
consumption, has described himself as an "enemy" of interest
rates, calling them a "means of exploitation".
"I am warning banks, please listen to the sector. Stop loan
sharking... Get back to the real economy," Yildirim said last
month.
"Sometime in the future you will try to transfer funds to
the economy and it will be too late ... You will either do this
yourselves or we will make you do it."
Isbank, Turkey's largest listed lender, cut its
lending rates on Monday. At a news conference announcing the
move, Chief Executive Adnan Bali told reporters the government
was seeking to revive the economy following a failed military
coup on July 15.
"What falls on institutions that have an ability to make a
systemic impact on the economy due to their scale is to make
sure the effects of that crisis aren't felt by anyone, and to
act as a breakwater of sorts," he said.
On Wednesday Garanti Bank, Turkey's
second-largest listed bank by assets, followed suit, saying it
would cut consumer loan rates and provide credit support to
contribute to economic growth.
Other lenders, including Akbank, Yapi Kredi
and Vakifbank have said they have taken
similar moves.
The moves could spark concern about inflation, now running
at 7.28 percent, well above the government's 5 percent target.
Finance Minister Naci Agbal told Reuters in September that
economic growth was likely to be below 4 percent this year,
missing the government's 4.5 percent target.
