ANKARA Oct 9 Turkey's budget deficit is expected to fall to 1.8 percent of GDP by 2015 from 2.3 percent this year, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Tuesday, unveiling the government's medium-term economic programme.

Babacan also said he expected the primary surplus to increase to 1.1 percent of GDP by 2015 from 0.8 percent in 2013.

