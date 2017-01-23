BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
ANKARA Jan 23 The Turkish consumer confidence index rose to 66.9 points in January from 63.4 in December, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.
The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September 2015 before staging a partial recovery. The index still indicates a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.