BRIEF-7Fit Q1 net profit down at 186,951 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 186,951 ZLOTYS VERSUS 209,798 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
ISTANBUL, April 21 Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 68.46 in April from 67 in March, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Thursday.
The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September but subsequently recovered. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
* APRIL REVENUE 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 10 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)