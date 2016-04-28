(Repeats story published on Wednesday)
By Asli Kandemir and Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, April 27 Turkish conglomerates are
racing to add high-end apartment blocks and office towers to
Istanbul's rapidly-changing skyline, turning to one of the
world's most profitable real estate markets for quick returns as
other parts of the economy suffer.
Anadolu Holding, which has interests in banking, retail and
brewing, plans to venture into real estate with two developments
in Istanbul this year, while Aksoy Holding, an energy-to-tourism
conglomerate, is building a luxury residential complex on the
Aegean coast and plans another project in Istanbul.
Construction lies close to heart of President Tayyip
Erdogan, who sees big real estate projects - both public and
private sector - as a showcase for Turkey's rising prosperity,
as well as a vehicle for job creation and winning loyalty at the
ballot box by increasing the supply of new housing.
But some economists warn that such investments risk fuelling
volatile consumption-led growth and undermining government
efforts to put Turkey's economy on a more sustainable path.
They say they fail to address an under-investment in
manufacturing technology that could erode the global
competitiveness of Turkish industrial products and exports.
"Investments in construction create a doping impact in the
economy in the short run but these are not quality investments
boosting productivity," said Haluk Burumcekci, an economist who
runs the Istanbul-based Burumcekci Consulting.
"And in the long run such investments do not help a
sustainable growth model."
The government says it is committed to ensuring sustainable
growth. It has pledged reforms to boost labour productivity and
household savings, and make Turkey one of the world's top-10
economies by 2023. Output grew by a stronger-than-expected 4
percent last year, but it was largely consumption-led growth.
Turkish house prices have jumped 70 percent since 2010,
according to Turkey's Association of Real Estate and Real Estate
Investment Companies (GYODER). Turkey topped global rankings
with price rises of 18 percent last year alone, according to the
Knight Frank Global House Index.
Strong population growth and demand from investors elsewhere
in the Middle East, who see Turkey as a relative safe haven in
the region, are fuelling the construction boom, despite
persistent worries among some investors about a housing bubble.
Demand for new homes stands at least half a million a year,
almost doubling with the need for renovating existing houses,
industry executives say. They estimate more than a third of
Turkey's 20 million residential buildings need refurbishment,
many to meet tighter earthquake regulations.
"The potential is still there," said Omer Faruk Celik, head
of the Real Estate Developers and Investors Association. "Even
though profitability is not very high in construction, the
shorter return period on investment makes it more attractive
than other areas of industry," he said.
NEW PROJECTS
Anadolu Holding, best known for its beer maker Anadolu Efes
, said its foray into construction was driven by a
need to create cash flow and by the ease with which it could
find foreign financing for such projects.
Anadolu Efes has suffered in Turkey from rising taxes and
regulation on alcohol, and in Russia - one of its biggest
markets - from a diplomatic and trade row since Turkey shot down
a Russian warplane near the Syrian border last year. It reported
losses of 512 million lira ($180 mln) and 198 million lira in
2014 and 2015 respectively.
Its parent firm will invest up to 850 million lira ($300
mln) for its first real estate project in Istanbul and plans to
launch another by the end of the year, Ali Baki Usta, general
manager of AND Gayrimenkul, its real estate arm, told Reuters.
Aksoy Holding, meanwhile, has been hit by losses at its fuel
retailer Turcas Petrol in 2014 and 2015, mainly due
to heavier regulation. Its tourism business, which includes
luxury hotels, has also suffered as Turkey's deteriorating
security situation deters foreign visitors.
"We wanted to diversify our portfolio, and real estate still
offers potential for growth," the group's Chief Executive Batu
Aksoy told Reuters. It will invest $200 million in an upscale
real estate project in the Aegean resort of Bodrum and plans
another in Istanbul.
Fellow conglomerate Kosifler Group, which distributes luxury
vehicles including Jaguar and Land Rover in Turkey and has also
built hotels, is planning residential and office developments in
two upmarket districts of Istanbul.
"The return on investment in tourism takes too long. We
won't invest in hotels anymore and will launch new projects in
construction," said board member Selim Kosif.
'COMPETITION FIERCE'
If Turkey is to escape a middle-income trap, in which rising
wages erode competitiveness and it struggles to increase the
value of its industrial products and exports, it needs to boost
its savings rate, raise productivity, and reform areas including
its education system and labour market, economists say.
The construction boom may inflate growth rates in the short
term, but will not address those structural issues, they say.
A desire for rapid economic growth has led to Erdogan's
repeated calls for lower interest rates despite Turkey's high
inflation.
"The push for lower interest rates may be related to trying
to increase the contribution of the construction sector to
growth," said Muammer Komurcuoglu, an economist at Istanbul
brokerage Is Investment.
"But growth through consumption is one-off."
The share of manufacturing in the country's $720 billion
economic output fell to 23 percent last year from a peak of 35
percent in 2010, when the economy grew 9.2 percent. The
contribution to growth from the private sector has meanwhile
been negligible since 2012, while domestic consumption has
become the main driver.
Some in the construction industry also warn that companies
pushing into the sector may find quick returns difficult to come
by.
"Competition is fierce," said Haluk Sur, executive member of
the Real Estate Investment Trusts Association, adding that
profit margins had halved to around 10 percent over about the
last five years.
"Those who hope for easy money in construction may be
disappointed."
($1 = 2.8172 liras)
