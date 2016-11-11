ANKARA Nov 11 Turkey plans to put a cap on the
deposit rates banks can offer government agencies in the coming
weeks as part of a strategy to boost credit and growth by
bringing down the cost of borrowing, senior economy officials
said on Friday.
Turkey's banks are under pressure from the government to
lower their interest rates as economic growth slows, but are
reluctant to do so because they lack cheap sources of funding
due largely to the country's low savings rate.
State banks now compete for funds from government agencies
by trying to offer higher deposit rates than their competitors.
The plans under discussion would cap the rate, meaning that
banks would end up paying less for government funds, thus giving
them a cheaper source of capital.
That would be the first in a series of planned measures to
try to boost the availability of credit, the officials said.
"We are trying to widen credit volumes via the banks but
it's not easy. We're trying to reduce their costs," one senior
economy official told Reuters, asking not to be identified
because the plans have not yet been finalised.
A second official said one possibility was capping the
deposit rate for government agencies at the central bank's
overnight lending rate of 8.25 percent.
Government agencies account for around 7 percent of overall
banking sector deposits, the officials said, meaning the measure
alone may not be enough to significantly stoke credit growth.
Separately, Finance Minister Naci Agbal told Reuters late on
Thursday that Turkey may make temporary tax reductions and take
other measures to try to boost growth, after weak industrial
production figures in the third quarter prompted economists to
lower their growth expectations for this year.
