ANKARA Dec 8 Turkish state institutions will avoid contracts in foreign currencies unless "absolutely necessary", Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, as the government looks to stem a slide in the lira currency.

At a news conference in Ankara to announce a package of measures designed to help both the lira and the stalling economy, Yildirim said existing state contracts would be converted to lira where possible.

A schedule has been drawn up for structural reforms in 2017, with the aim to limit the role of the state, he said. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)