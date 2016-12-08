BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
ANKARA Dec 8 Turkish state institutions will avoid contracts in foreign currencies unless "absolutely necessary", Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, as the government looks to stem a slide in the lira currency.
At a news conference in Ankara to announce a package of measures designed to help both the lira and the stalling economy, Yildirim said existing state contracts would be converted to lira where possible.
A schedule has been drawn up for structural reforms in 2017, with the aim to limit the role of the state, he said. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.