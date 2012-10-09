ISTANBUL Oct 9 Turkey expects its budget deficit to widen from 33.47 billion lira this year to 34.31 billion lira by 2015, the government's medium-term programme showed on Tuesday.

The deficit was seen at 33.89 billion lira in 2013 and 35.48 billion lira in 2014. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Seda Sezer)