By Nevzat Devranoglu and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, June 14 Turkey is likely to cut interest
rates again this month, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Tuesday, heaping more pressure on the central bank and
shrugging off concerns about inflation and investor flight.
Bulent Gedikli's comments to Reuters are likely to reinforce
perceptions that Erdogan's drive for lower rates will continue
to hold sway over monetary policy. Erdogan says high interest
rates cause inflation - a stance at odds with orthodox economics
- and has equated high rates with treason.
"We welcome the central bank's gradual rate cutting process
and I think that the bank will continue cutting rates this
month," Gedikli, a chief adviser to Erdogan on the economy, said
in an interview in his office in the presidential palace.
Since taking office as central bank governor in April, Murat
Cetinkaya has not commented on whether political pressure had
any impact on his decision to cut rates.
The bank's monetary policy committee has cited the need for
"simplification" - the movement toward a single interest rate to
set policy - as a justification for cutting, as well as the
downward trend in inflation.
The central bank has cut its overnight lending rate, the
highest of the multiple rates it uses to set policy, by a total
of 125 basis points over the last three months to 9.5 percent,
as inflation, particularly food inflation, cooled.
Yet inflation is still above the bank's 5 percent target.
Last month it was at 6.58 percent. Core inflation, which
excludes volatile food and energy prices, was at 8.8 percent in
May, down from 9.4 percent in April.
"There is no more upward pressure on inflation. Year-end
inflation is likely to be around 6 to 6.5 percent under these
circumstances, and the trend in core inflation is also
downward," Gedikli said.
However, some economists are more cautious. William Jackson
of Capital Economics in London said the rate cuts may not be
justified given core inflation remains near 9 percent,
suggesting underlying pressures are strong and headline
inflation could top 8 percent next year.
"That could come as a shock to investors and it will erode
households' real incomes and dampen consumption," he said.
'AWASH WITH MONEY'
Erdogan favours consumption-led growth and investors have
worried that he is strengthening his grip on the economy after
the ouster of Ahmet Davutoglu as prime minister last month.
Davutoglu, who was seen as closer to a more orthodox economic
stance, was replaced by Binali Yildirim, a longtime Erdogan
ally.
"Political pressure for looser monetary policy is likely to
continue," Capital Economics' Jackson said.
Gedikli dismissed concerns that foreign investors - spooked
by security concerns and Erdogan's growing authoritarianism -
could sell Turkish assets.
The negative global environment provides two positives for
Turkey, Gedikli said: an abundance of liquidity from global
stimulus and lower energy prices. Turkey is dependent on imports
for nearly all of its energy needs.
"I have been laughing at those who say cash won't come.
Where else it will go? Europe is awash with money. They have to
give it to our banks," Gedikli said.
"There is an abundance of cash and Turkey would have no
problem finding money. It will flow. The dynamism, the mobility
is here."
After hitting a record $20 billion in 2007, foreign direct
investment in Turkey has slowed. Last year it was at $11.9
billion, according to official data, although that was a 38
percent increase on 2014 numbers.
Gedikli also said Turkey will reach its economic goals more
easily once the presidential system sought by Erdogan is
implemented. Erdogan wants constitutional change to replace
Turkey's parliamentary democracy with an executive presidency, a
Turkish version of the system in the United States or France.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk;
Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Anna
Willard)