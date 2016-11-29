BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
ANKARA Nov 29 Turkey should stop borrowing in foreign currency and seek ways of borrowing in Turkish lira, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as the lira hovers around its historic low levels against the dollar.
"Come and let's push gold into the market, let's stop borrowing in foreign currency. Let's look to borrow with methods of local currency," Erdogan told an economic summit in Istanbul.
"I would like to remind you that exports and imports can be carried out with local currency," Erdogan added. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):