* Ruling AKP to announce new leader Thursday
* New cabinet could be named by Sunday
* Fate of Deputy PM Simsek key
By Asli Kandemir and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL, May 18 With just days left until
Turkey is due to name a new cabinet, President Tayyip Erdogan's
advisers have renewed the call for lower interest rates - a
sign, some investors fear, of a more populist policy team to
come.
The ruling AK Party, which was founded by Erdogan, is
expected to announce its new leader on Thursday, replacing
outgoing Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who said he would step
aside this month after weeks of public tension with Erdogan.
Transportation Minister Binali Yildirim, a close Erdogan
ally, appears to be the likely choice for party head, and
therefore the next prime minister, sources in the AKP have said.
A new cabinet could be announced as early as Sunday, they said.
Comments from Erdogan's camp are already giving some
investors the jitters. On Wednesday, Bulent Gedikli, a
presidential adviser who rarely speaks to the media, told
reporters Turkey needs drastic rate cuts and a more
growth-focused economic team.
"The central bank must make a series of interest rate cuts
not just cuts of 25 basis points for show," he said.
"More dynamic teams should be in charge. Growth should be
5.5-6 percent and we have to introduce new vehicles to attain
higher growth," Gedikli said.
The Turkish central bank has cut its overnight lending rate
- the highest of the multiple rates it uses to set policy - by a
total of 75 basis points in its last two meetings. That rate now
stands at 10 percent, while the benchmark repo rate has held
steady at 7.5 percent for more than a year.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last month that
Turkey needs a tighter monetary stance to bring down inflation.
Erdogan favours consumption-led growth and has said that
high interest rates cause inflation, a stance that is at odds
with orthodox economics.
Gedikli's comments, which caused the lira currency to
weaken, prompted some speculation that Deputy Prime Minister
Mehmet Simsek, who is seen as an one of the remaining anchors of
investor confidence, may be on the way out.
"It is clear that the new government's priority will be
boosting growth and fighting inflation will be secondary," said
Haluk Burumcekci, an economist who runs Burumcekci Consulting in
Istanbul.
"Gedikli's announcements strengthen the possibility of
Simsek not being in the new cabinet."
INFLATION PROBLEM?
Gedikli also said that inflation was no longer a problem in
the Turkish economy, arguing that the world was headed toward
deflation.
That view may come as a surprise even to the central bank,
given that the latest inflation print of 6.6 percent in April
still remains well above the bank's own target of 5 percent.
Another economy advisor, Cemil Ertem, also called for lower
interest rates. "I think the central bank still has room to
cut," he told broadcaster NTV on Wednesday.
The central bank's independence has also long been a
concern.
With the ouster of Davutoglu, investors are worried about
whether the government will deliver on promises of long-overdue
reforms to liberalise the labour market, encourage savings and
bring in more private investment.
A former banker and a long-time cabinet member, Simsek is
widely seen as one of few orthodox voices left in the cabinet
after the former economy chief, Ali Babacan, was left out of the
government in November.
Simsek's departure would likely signal that Erdogan was
tightening his grip over economic management.
"I think for investors Simsek is now key, a bit like Pravin
Gordhan in South Africa" said Nomura strategist Tim Ash,
referring to the two-time South African finance minister who is
also seen as anchor of investor confidence.
The absence of figures such as Simsek and Babacan in
government increased the chance of "major policy errors" that
could eventually come back to haunt Erdogan, Ash said.
Abdulkadir Selvi, a pro-government columnist in the Hurriyet
newspaper, wrote this week that Energy Minister Berat Albayrak,
who is Erdogan's son-in-law, is likely to replace Simsek in the
new cabinet.
A day after Davutoglu's ouster, Simsek himself emphasised
the importance of reforms and warned that any stalling of
reforms would have a negative impact on economic growth.
Still, when asked by reporters about his future at an event
last week, Simsek, 49, gave his usual non-committal answer,
saying that while he missed playing tennis and spending time
with his family, he would continue to serve the government if
asked.
Investors may not be so unfazed.
"Simsek's exclusion from the cabinet may cause a small scale
panic. If Albayrak replaces him, the panic will be bigger," said
Atilla Yesilada, an analyst at Global Source Partners.
"The fate of Simsek is in the hands of the markets. If
investors revolt and sell the lira, Erdogan keeps him otherwise
he will retire at a young age."
(Writing by Asli Kandemir; Editing by David Dolan, Janet
McBride)