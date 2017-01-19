ANKARA Jan 19 President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the Turkish economy was under attack through the exchange rate, after sharp falls in the lira, and said those responsible were trying to slow down consumption, production and investment.

Erdogan, who has repeatedly cast Turkey as under economic attack from outside, made the comments in a speech to local administrators at the presidential palace in Ankara.

The Turkish lira has lost as much as 10 percent to the dollar this year, after a double-digit slide in 2016. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)