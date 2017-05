ANKARA Jan 1 Turkish December exports rose 1.1 percent year-on-year to $13.14 billion, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Thursday.

Annual export figures for 2014 rose 4 percent to $157.62 billion, an all-time high, TIM said.

TIM releases its figures almost a month before the state statistics office, and the two sets of data usually match. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)