BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
DENIZLI, Turkey, March 8 Decisions reached by Turkey's food committee will reflect on food prices in the short term, a senior economy official said on Wednesday.
The Turkish government last year reformed its food committee, which monitors price rises and is designed to prevent an "unfair rise" in food inflation. The central bank governor said last year the work of the food committee would make an important contribution to reducing price volatility. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.