ANKARA Feb 7 There will be no change to the management and operational activities of Turkish companies whose stakes have been recently transferred to a new sovereign wealth fund, Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Naci Agbal also said the fund would work in the international arena and adhere to international standards. It will be audited by a parliamentary commission and outside auditors, he said.

Turkey has transferred government stakes worth billions of dollars in Turkish Airlines, major banks and fixed-line operator Turk Telekom to the fund, which was set up last year to help finance big-ticket infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)