ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkey has decided to transfer to its sovereign wealth fund a 49.12 percent stake in Turkish Airlines and a 51.11 percent stake in Halkbank , removing them from its sell-off programme, the privatisation administration said on Monday.

The country's Official Gazette said on Sunday Turkey had transferred its stakes in Ziraat Bank, the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange and state-owned pipeline operator Botas, among others, to the new fund.

