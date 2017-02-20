ANKARA Feb 20 Turkey plans to transfer
hydropower plants with a combined capacity of some 1,000
megawatts (MW) from the state power generation company to the
newly created sovereign wealth fund, two government officials
told Reuters on Monday.
The move, expected to be officially announced in the near
future, comes after the government has already transferred
stakes worth billions of dollars in Turkish Airlines, major
banks and other companies to the fund, which was set up last
year to help finance big-ticket infrastructure projects.
"In order to diversify and strengthen the Turkish wealth
fund's portfolio, some new steps are being planned. In this
regard, some run-of-the-river plants are being planned to be
transferred to the fund," one of the sources told Reuters,
referring to a type of hydropower plant.
"The decision is expected to be taken soon. These hydropower
plants will likely be each around 100 MW, but with the addition
of some bigger plants the capacity could reach 1,000 MW," the
source said, adding that capacity could be brought above 1,000
MW if seen appropriate.
No one was immediately available to comment at EUAS, the
state power generation firm.
Turkey's current hydropower plant capacity stands above
75,000 MW.
