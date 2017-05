ISTANBUL, April 11 The Turkish economy may grow four percent this year and five percent in 2014, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said in a speech on Thursday at a meeting of an Italian entrepreneurs' association.

Official data at the start of this month showed the economy expanded a less-than-expected 2.2 percent in 2012.

